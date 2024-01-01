HYTEK | LEMON CHERRY GELATO | BULK DELI FLOWER

A citrusy, cherry icy with a little bit of that Sunday morning clean smell of Pinesol. You know, like cleaning your kitchen with a lemon cherry icy. Very similar to Runtz (wink) - No, It's not Runtz.

Category: Hybrid
Breeder: Backpack Boys
Cross: Sunset Sherb x Girl Scout Cookie
Type: Bulk Deli Flower
THE PURSUIT OF ENDLESS FIRE...

Its not just something we say...
Its not just a marketing hook...
Its the way we operate...
Always learning, Aways improving...
Never satisfied!!!
Top Shelf product require top shelf standards!!!
No Compromise!!!
Cultivating Endless Fire in Detroit.

License(s)

  • MI, US: AU-G-C-000944
  • MI, US: GR-C-000402
  • MI, US: GR-C-000744
