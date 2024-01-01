Everyones favorite way to start the day with a glass full of citrus in the morning! The Gelonade comes with a healthy desire to organize your closet or have a slight panic attack whichever one you prefer.



I would say, the Hytek Gelonade is a complex, sweet and sour citrus with a bit of a vanilla nuttiness on the end.



Category: Sativa Leaning Hybrid

Breeder: Connected Cannabis Co.

Cross: Lemon Tree x Gelato

Type: 1/8th Prepack (3.5g)

