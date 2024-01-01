HYTEK | GELONADE | BULK DELI FLOWER

by Hytek
About this product

Everyones favorite way to start the day with a glass full of citrus in the morning! The Gelonade comes with a healthy desire to organize your closet or have a slight panic attack whichever one you prefer.

I would say, the Hytek Gelonade is a complex, sweet and sour citrus with a bit of a vanilla nuttiness on the end.

Category: Sativa Leaning Hybrid
Breeder: Connected Cannabis Co.
Cross: Lemon Tree x Gelato
Type: Bulk Deli Flower
About this brand

Hytek
THE PURSUIT OF ENDLESS FIRE...

Its not just something we say...
Its not just a marketing hook...
Its the way we operate...
Always learning, Aways improving...
Never satisfied!!!
Top Shelf product require top shelf standards!!!
No Compromise!!!
Cultivating Endless Fire in Detroit.

License(s)

  • MI, US: AU-G-C-000944
  • MI, US: GR-C-000402
  • MI, US: GR-C-000744
