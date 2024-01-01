Everyones favorite way to start the day with a glass full of citrus in the morning! The Gelonade comes with a healthy desire to organize your closet or have a slight panic attack whichever one you prefer.
I would say, the Hytek Gelonade is a complex, sweet and sour citrus with a bit of a vanilla nuttiness on the end.
Category: Sativa Leaning Hybrid Breeder: Connected Cannabis Co. Cross: Lemon Tree x Gelato Type: Bulk Deli Flower
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Its not just something we say... Its not just a marketing hook... Its the way we operate... Always learning, Aways improving... Never satisfied!!! Top Shelf product require top shelf standards!!! No Compromise!!! Cultivating Endless Fire in Detroit.