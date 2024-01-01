HYTEK | LOS MUERTOS | BULK DELI FLOWER

by Hytek
THC —CBD —

About this product

The Los Muertos aka Dia de Los Muertos, is a head smacker!! Sweet and spicy, gassy taste with a hint of a creamy diesel on the exhale.

Its like eating cold Tres Leche in a South Columbian cocaine camp on a hot day!

Category: Indica Leaning Hybrid
Breeder: Lit Farms
Cross: Motorbreath 15 x Project 4516
Type: Bulk Deli Flower
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Hytek
Hytek
Shop products
THE PURSUIT OF ENDLESS FIRE...

Its not just something we say...
Its not just a marketing hook...
Its the way we operate...
Always learning, Aways improving...
Never satisfied!!!
Top Shelf product require top shelf standards!!!
No Compromise!!!
Cultivating Endless Fire in Detroit.

License(s)

  • MI, US: AU-G-C-000944
  • MI, US: GR-C-000402
  • MI, US: GR-C-000744
Notice a problem?Report this item