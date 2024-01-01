We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
HYTEK | LOS MUERTOS | BULK DELI FLOWER
HYTEK | LOS MUERTOS | BULK DELI FLOWER
by
Hytek
THC —
CBD —
Potency
About this product
The Los Muertos aka Dia de Los Muertos, is a head smacker!! Sweet and spicy, gassy taste with a hint of a creamy diesel on the exhale.
Its like eating cold Tres Leche in a South Columbian cocaine camp on a hot day!
Category: Indica Leaning Hybrid
Breeder: Lit Farms
Cross: Motorbreath 15 x Project 4516
Type: Bulk Deli Flower
Show more
About this brand
Hytek
Shop products
THE PURSUIT OF ENDLESS FIRE...
Its not just something we say...
Its not just a marketing hook...
Its the way we operate...
Always learning, Aways improving...
Never satisfied!!!
Top Shelf product require top shelf standards!!!
No Compromise!!!
Cultivating Endless Fire in Detroit.
Show more
License(s)
MI, US:
AU-G-C-000944
MI, US:
GR-C-000402
MI, US:
GR-C-000744
