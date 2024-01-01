HYTEK | MOTORBREATH | BULK DELI FLOWER

by Hytek
THC —CBD —

About this product

Its an oldy but a goody. All Gas no breaks!!! Get ready for that heavy couch lock. A must try for any true OG smoker! This is one of Chocolate's favorite OG strains. Gassy in flavor and smell, with notes of fuel, earth, and hint of citrus.

Pheno selected by Sticky Icky O_G here in Michigan.

Category: Indica
Breeder: Pisces Genetics
Cross: Chemdog x SFV OG Kush
Type: Bulk Deli Flower
About this brand

Logo for the brand Hytek
Hytek
THE PURSUIT OF ENDLESS FIRE...

Its not just something we say...
Its not just a marketing hook...
Its the way we operate...
Always learning, Aways improving...
Never satisfied!!!
Top Shelf product require top shelf standards!!!
No Compromise!!!
Cultivating Endless Fire in Detroit.

