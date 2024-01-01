Its an oldy but a goody. All Gas no breaks!!! Get ready for that heavy couch lock. A must try for any true OG smoker! This is one of Chocolate's favorite OG strains. Gassy in flavor and smell, with notes of fuel, earth, and hint of citrus.
Pheno selected by Sticky Icky O_G here in Michigan.
Category: Indica Breeder: Pisces Genetics Cross: Chemdog x SFV OG Kush Type: Bulk Deli Flower
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Its not just something we say... Its not just a marketing hook... Its the way we operate... Always learning, Aways improving... Never satisfied!!! Top Shelf product require top shelf standards!!! No Compromise!!! Cultivating Endless Fire in Detroit.