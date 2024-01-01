Its an oldy but a goody. All Gas no breaks!!! Get ready for that heavy couch lock. A must try for any true OG smoker! This is one of Chocolate's favorite OG strains. Gassy in flavor and smell, with notes of fuel, earth, and hint of citrus.



Pheno selected by Sticky Icky O_G here in Michigan.



Category: Indica

Breeder: Pisces Genetics

Cross: Chemdog x SFV OG Kush

Type: Bulk Deli Flower

