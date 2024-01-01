We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Home
Products
Cannabis
Flower
HYTEK | RUNTZ | BULK DELI FLOWER
HYTEK | RUNTZ | BULK DELI FLOWER
by
Hytek
THC —
CBD —
Potency
About this product
Its f*@king Runtz!! The Hytek Runtz be runtzing! That sh!t is an adjective!!! This Cookie Fam cut cross of Zkittlez x Gelato is purple, sweet and gassy. Its that candy gas!!!
Category: Hybrid
Breeder: Cookie Fam
Cross: Zkittlez x Gelato
Type: Bulk Deli Flower
Show more
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
leave a product review
About this brand
Hytek
Shop products
THE PURSUIT OF ENDLESS FIRE...
Its not just something we say...
Its not just a marketing hook...
Its the way we operate...
Always learning, Aways improving...
Never satisfied!!!
Top Shelf product require top shelf standards!!!
No Compromise!!!
Cultivating Endless Fire in Detroit.
Show more
License(s)
MI, US:
AU-G-C-000944
MI, US:
GR-C-000402
MI, US:
GR-C-000744
Notice a problem?
Report this item