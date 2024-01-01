It's like Sherb Cream Pie's cool older brother. The Hytek Sherbanger really gives off that blueberry gas smell and taste. Although bred by Boston Seed Company, Nor Cal Gardens really put this strain on the map.
Category: Hybrid Breeder: Boston Seed Co Pheno: Nor Cal Gardens Cross: Sherb x Headbanger (Sour D x Biker Kush) Type: Bulk Deli Flower
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Its not just something we say... Its not just a marketing hook... Its the way we operate... Always learning, Aways improving... Never satisfied!!! Top Shelf product require top shelf standards!!! No Compromise!!! Cultivating Endless Fire in Detroit.