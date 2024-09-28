HYTEK | LEMON CHERRY GELATO | 1/8th PRE-PACK | 3.5g

by Hytek
Product rating:
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

A citrusy, cherry icy with a little bit of that Sunday morning clean smell of Pinesol. You know, like cleaning your kitchen with a lemon cherry icy. Very similar to Runtz (wink) - No, It's not Runtz.

Category: Hybrid
Breeder: Backpack Boys
Cross: Sunset Sherb x Girl Scout Cookie
Type: 1/8th Prepack (3.5g)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Hytek
Hytek
Shop products
THE PURSUIT OF ENDLESS FIRE...

Its not just something we say...
Its not just a marketing hook...
Its the way we operate...
Always learning, Aways improving...
Never satisfied!!!
Top Shelf product require top shelf standards!!!
No Compromise!!!
Cultivating Endless Fire in Detroit.

License(s)

  • MI, US: AU-G-C-000944
  • MI, US: GR-C-000402
  • MI, US: GR-C-000744
Notice a problem?Report this item