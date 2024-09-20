HYTEK | SHERB BANGER | 1/8TH PREPACK

by Hytek
About this product

It's like Sherb Cream Pie's cool older brother. The Hytek Sherbanger really gives off that blueberry gas smell and taste. Although bred by Boston Seed Company, Nor Cal Gardens really put this strain on the map.

Category: Hybrid
Breeder: Boston Seed Co
Pheno: Nor Cal Gardens
Cross: Sherb x Headbanger (Sour D x Biker Kush)
Type: 1/8th Pre-Pack
About this brand

Logo for the brand Hytek
Hytek
THE PURSUIT OF ENDLESS FIRE...

Its not just something we say...
Its not just a marketing hook...
Its the way we operate...
Always learning, Aways improving...
Never satisfied!!!
Top Shelf product require top shelf standards!!!
No Compromise!!!
Cultivating Endless Fire in Detroit.

License(s)

  • MI, US: AU-G-C-000944
  • MI, US: GR-C-000402
  • MI, US: GR-C-000744
