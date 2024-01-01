About this product
Snowman
by Hytek
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
About this strain
Snowman, also known as "Snowman OG," is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a type of Girl Scout Cookies. Snowman provides a euphoric, uplifting high that is ideal for anyone looking to spark creativity or get lost in deep thought. This strain features a gassy kush aroma that is backed up by sweet undertones of vanilla. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress and anxiety. Growers say Snowman buds are lime green and rich in trichomes.
