Lineage: Girl Scout Cookies x The Y

Aroma: Sweet, Doughy,

Flavors: Cookie, doughy



We start each cycle by making sure only the highest quality exclusive genetics get a spot on our tables. At Hytek, our research and development efforts never stop to ensure our customers are getting only the best in breed, and we are always looking for ways to improve our methods to always offer top shelf products. No corners cut and no expense spared is our standard. All of our flower is hand trimmed, and each bag contains buds which are hand selected to guarantee that our customers are getting a product that we would expect to receive. Ready to taste the Hytek difference?

read more