Snowman

by Hytek
Hybrid THC 23%
About this product

Lineage: Girl Scout Cookies x The Y
Aroma: Sweet, Doughy,
Flavors: Cookie, doughy

We start each cycle by making sure only the highest quality exclusive genetics get a spot on our tables. At Hytek, our research and development efforts never stop to ensure our customers are getting only the best in breed, and we are always looking for ways to improve our methods to always offer top shelf products. No corners cut and no expense spared is our standard. All of our flower is hand trimmed, and each bag contains buds which are hand selected to guarantee that our customers are getting a product that we would expect to receive. Ready to taste the Hytek difference?

About this strain

Snowman, also known as "Snowman OG," is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a type of Girl Scout Cookies. Snowman provides a euphoric, uplifting high that is ideal for anyone looking to spark creativity or get lost in deep thought. This strain features a gassy kush aroma that is backed up by sweet undertones of vanilla. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress and anxiety. Growers say Snowman buds are lime green and rich in trichomes.

About this brand

Hytek
Hytek
THE PURSUIT OF ENDLESS FIRE...

Its not just something we say...
Its not just a marketing hook...
Its the way we operate...
Always learning, Aways improving...
Never satisfied!!!
Top Shelf product require top shelf standards!!!
No Compromise!!!
Cultivating Endless Fire in Detroit.

