About this product

Widely known as The Bling, this indica dominant strain is a cross from the OG, Frost and Gelato family and named after it’s sparkling array of trichomes, and million dollar high. This strain’s taste is full of gassy, sweet, floral, pine, citrus and earthy terpenes. The live resin reflects these same aromas and notes combined with an ethereal effect, makes you feel good while elevating your mood so you just float on through.



The Hyten™ ready to use device is an all-in-one rechargeable vape that was specially designed to provide users a true-to-strain experience, in a convenient and discreet form factor. Engineered for optimal airflow, and paired with MicroCeramic technology-- the Hyten RTU delivers full, flavorful clouds with every hit.



One full gram of 100% TruStrain™ Live Resin, always extracted from single-source fresh frozen flower-- No additives, no cutting agents, no distillate.