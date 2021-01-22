Bling - Hyten TruStrain Live Resin Ready to Use Vape 1G
HybridTHC 9%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Widely known as The Bling, this indica dominant strain is a cross from the OG, Frost and Gelato family and named after it’s sparkling array of trichomes, and million dollar high. This strain’s taste is full of gassy, sweet, floral, pine, citrus and earthy terpenes. The live resin reflects these same aromas and notes combined with an ethereal effect, makes you feel good while elevating your mood so you just float on through.
The Hyten™ ready to use device is an all-in-one rechargeable vape that was specially designed to provide users a true-to-strain experience, in a convenient and discreet form factor. Engineered for optimal airflow, and paired with MicroCeramic technology-- the Hyten RTU delivers full, flavorful clouds with every hit.
One full gram of 100% TruStrain™ Live Resin, always extracted from single-source fresh frozen flower-- No additives, no cutting agents, no distillate.
About this strain
The Bling
Bred by Humboldt Seed Company and Happy Dreams Farm, The Bling is a cross of Humboldt Frost, Reserve OG, and Humboldt Gelato. Named after the abundance of trichomes found on the green and purple buds, this strain has gassy and sweet floral notes and tastes include pine, citrus, and earthy terpenes. This high-potency strain has ethereal effects, making it great if you’re looking to elevate your mood and float off for a while.
The Bling effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
80% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
80% of people report feeling energetic
Anxious
20% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
20% of people say it helps with ptsd
About this brand
Hyten Company
Hyten was founded in 2020 by a group of individuals who have been working in the cannabis and vape industries since 2014. Founded on the goal of convenient, quality cannabis at a valuable price, hyten has quickly become a reality. Using the cannabis sourced from their Santa Barbara outdoor cultivation, they are proud to call themselves a single source brand with many more products on the horizon.