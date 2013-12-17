About this product

Afghan feminized seeds are 100% Indica and can be grown easily indoors and outdoors. With these seeds, you’re looking at levels of THC at around 20%, making it the ideal strain for a euphoric buzz and a happy high. Enjoy the fragrant earthy and herbal scent of this strain, paired with flavors of spicy and sweet, making it a delight on the tastebuds. Use this strain to combat depression, reduce headache and bust stress with this strain’s happy high. This strain has also been known to help reduce muscle and joint pain.