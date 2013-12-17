I Love Growing Marijuana
About this product
Afghan feminized seeds are 100% Indica and can be grown easily indoors and outdoors. With these seeds, you’re looking at levels of THC at around 20%, making it the ideal strain for a euphoric buzz and a happy high. Enjoy the fragrant earthy and herbal scent of this strain, paired with flavors of spicy and sweet, making it a delight on the tastebuds. Use this strain to combat depression, reduce headache and bust stress with this strain’s happy high. This strain has also been known to help reduce muscle and joint pain.
Afghan Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
881 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
49% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Hungry
41% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
43% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
29% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
