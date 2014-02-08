I Love Growing Marijuana
About this product
Crystal Feminized seeds produce a potent strain of marijuana that’s known for its high levels of THC at 25%. This 60% Indica / 40% Sativa strain has a silky smooth taste that’s not recommended for beginner marijuana consumers or first-time growers. This advanced strain shows flowers in 10 weeks and can be grown indoors and outdoors in warmer climates. You can expect a cerebral high that uplifts the user and eventually works to provide a relaxing and sedating effect. Crystal can be consumed to help alleviate nausea, bust stress and reduce physical pain.
Crystal Coma effects
Reported by real people like you
91 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
67% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!