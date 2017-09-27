I Love Growing Marijuana
White Gold effects
Reported by real people like you
104 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
29% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!