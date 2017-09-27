Loading…
I Love Growing Marijuana

I Love Growing Marijuana

Bergman's Gold Leaf (fem) seeds

Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD
White Gold effects

Reported by real people like you
104 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
29% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
