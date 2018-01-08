About this product

Sour Diesel feminized plants produce a 40% Indica / 60% Sativa plant with guaranteed results. You can expect THC levels of up to 20% with this strain and it can be grown indoors and in a sunny climate. Sour Diesel has pungent flowers with a distinct scent that you could recognize anywhere with its hints of diesel. The effects of sour diesel are an energetic buzz with a euphoric high, followed by a relaxed and happy feeling. This strain has been known to have an ability to combat depression, fight fatigue and reduce the symptoms of pain.