Sour Diesel feminized plants produce a 40% Indica / 60% Sativa plant with guaranteed results. You can expect THC levels of up to 20% with this strain and it can be grown indoors and in a sunny climate. Sour Diesel has pungent flowers with a distinct scent that you could recognize anywhere with its hints of diesel. The effects of sour diesel are an energetic buzz with a euphoric high, followed by a relaxed and happy feeling. This strain has been known to have an ability to combat depression, fight fatigue and reduce the symptoms of pain.
Sour Diesel effects
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
