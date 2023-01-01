Check out the new seed deals every week with buy 10, get 10 free specials on top strains!



We love sharing our passion for growing via our Cannabis seeds and products. We also love making it easy for our customers to try out new products, test our grow sets, or sample a mix pack. We want you to try something different, but we know trying something new can make anyone feel nervous.



Getting you to try something new is the motivation behind many of our deals. In exchange for taking a chance on the unknown, you get a cheap way of trying out cheap marijuana seeds.

Show more