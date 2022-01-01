There's good. There's great. And then, there's super. The strains in this mix pack have earned that title, not just from us, but also from our customers.



It probably has something to do with the high THC levels. All of the feminized seeds in this pack have the potential to produce THC levels that are greater than 20%. Most of these strains are also beginner-friendly.



And, they are autoflower seeds. That means you can grow them at any time of the year.



That definitely qualifies these cannabis strains as super.



The Super Auto Mix includes autoflowering Bruce Banner, Girl Scout Cookies Extreme autoflowers, and auto Gorilla Glue seeds. In other words, you get a super Indica, a super Sativa, and a super Hybrid, and they're all auto-flowering, in one mix. These cannabis seeds are great indoors and outdoors, just make sure they get plenty of light. Yields are moderate, except for Bruce Banner.