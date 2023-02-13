One puff of Bruce Banner and it soon makes plenty of sense why this strain is named after the green superhero. Like the power of the Hulk suddenly taking form, Bruce Banner seeds will overtake you with some potent effects. Our Bruce Banner autoflower seeds are based on the original prize-winning Bruce Banner, our signature strain is a perfectly bred blend of OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel. Bruce Banner autoflowering seeds are a 20% Indica / 80% Sativa hybrid that can flower in just a few weeks, and you'll never need to adjust the light cycles. When growing these plants outside, they do not follow the rules of the season. If it is warm enough, they will grow. You can expect THC levels of up to 25% with this strain, giving the user a euphoric high that leaves them in a blissful state. Bruce Banner didn't become famous for being mild-mannered. Just like its alter ego, this strain is known for being highly intense. However, unlike the character, the 'Hulk effect' in this strain produces a monster of happiness, not anger. So if you've been feeling down, the Bruce Banner strain might be the perfect pick-me-up.

Bruce Banner is not only strong when it comes to potency and effects, but it also packs a powerful scent that is a combination of fruits and diesel. Any true fan of this strain would be able to recognize it instantly by its smell alone.

Bruce Banner has been known to be helpful with the symptoms of depression, anxiety, and stress. This strain can also be used to alleviate muscle and joint pain and is great to ease nausea.

