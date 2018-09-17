Bubba Kush feminized seeds produce a plant that’s high in THC at 22%. The 100% Indica strain is infamous amongst marijuana cultivators for its recreational and medicinal properties. This strain needs to be grown indoors in order to fully flourish and thrive and flowers can be seen in as early as 8 weeks. You can expect scents and flavors of chocolate, coffee, earth, pine and other sweet notes. The medical uses of this marijuana strain can help with decreasing depression and helping to induce sleep with its tranquil, mellow high that makes users feel like they’re floating on air.