Bubba Kush feminized seeds produce a plant that’s high in THC at 22%. The 100% Indica strain is infamous amongst marijuana cultivators for its recreational and medicinal properties. This strain needs to be grown indoors in order to fully flourish and thrive and flowers can be seen in as early as 8 weeks. You can expect scents and flavors of chocolate, coffee, earth, pine and other sweet notes. The medical uses of this marijuana strain can help with decreasing depression and helping to induce sleep with its tranquil, mellow high that makes users feel like they’re floating on air.
Bubba OG, also known as "OG Bubba," is a popular indica marijuana strain made by crossing Pre -98 Bubba Kush with Ghost OG. The result is a super potent, sweet smelling indica. This strain is ideal for relaxing and socializing. Bubba OG is used by medical marijuana patients to treat symptoms associated with insomnia, nausea, muscle spasms and pain.
Bubba OG effects
Reported by real people like you
214 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
53% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
31% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
I Love Growing Marijuana
After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.