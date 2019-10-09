I Love Growing Marijuana
Gelato by ILGM is a strain that’s as sweet and delicious as it sounds. These feminized seeds produce 55% Indica / 45% Sativa plants with THC levels of up to 20%. Developed in the Bay Area, Gelato has become an all-time favorite amongst cannabis cultivators because of its citrusy sweet taste and the crystal clarity it provides. Expect a cerebral high that consists of constant euphoria, followed by a deeply relaxed vibe that can be felt all the way to the couch. This strain has been known to be effective for anxiety, depression, pain and stress.
Gelato effects
Reported by real people like you
1,408 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
44% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
