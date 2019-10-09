About this product

Gelato by ILGM is a strain that’s as sweet and delicious as it sounds. These feminized seeds produce 55% Indica / 45% Sativa plants with THC levels of up to 20%. Developed in the Bay Area, Gelato has become an all-time favorite amongst cannabis cultivators because of its citrusy sweet taste and the crystal clarity it provides. Expect a cerebral high that consists of constant euphoria, followed by a deeply relaxed vibe that can be felt all the way to the couch. This strain has been known to be effective for anxiety, depression, pain and stress.