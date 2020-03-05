Gorilla Glúe by ILGM (autoflower) seeds
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this strain
Two famous strains come together to create this high potency cultivar that will take you to flavor town. Coming from Advanced Seeds, Gorilla Blue crosses Original Glue with DJ Short’s Blueberry, offering smooth effects that keep you relaxed, but not overly stoned. The flavor and aroma profile lean toward the blueberry side of the spectrum, offering a sweet berry and anise terpene profile.
Gorilla Blue effects
Reported by real people like you
14 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
35% of people report feeling talkative
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Insomnia
14% of people say it helps with insomnia
Depression
7% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
7% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
I Love Growing Marijuana
After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.