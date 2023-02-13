GG4 aka Gorilla Glue #4 doesn't hold back when bringing positive effects on every possible front. Be prepared to feel a great sense of happiness, euphoria, and a lasting sense of upliftedness. It brings a deep and relaxing experience you can enjoy before bed, as a calming heaviness spreads across every inch of your body like a blanket lulling you to sleep.

GG4 was developed from three strains, Chem's Sister, Chocolate Diesel, and Sour Dubb. This award-winning strain grows a herb that is known for its high THC levels (up to 26%).

GG4 autoflower seeds are guaranteed to flower with a small amount of maintenance. Autoflower seeds produce compact plants, making this the ideal strain to grow in smaller spaces. In 10 to 14 weeks your Gorilla Glue Auto seeds will be ready for harvest. Indoor or outdoor growing should yield about 5 to 15 ounces of usable marijuana per plant.

Gorilla Glue has a wonderful and complex smell. When lit it releases aromas of bold black coffee blends, sweet moss, and a touch of pine after heavy rain.

If you are suffering from pain, stress, insomnia, cramps, migraines, or sleeplessness, then you are going to love Gorilla Glue! Its high THC count helps in providing immediate and full-bodied relief. So when you need powerful end-of-day relief, especially if you have appetite issues, want a great night's sleep, or need to unwind after a long day - you are going to love GG4 (Gorilla Glue #4).

