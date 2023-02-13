The Godfather OG strain is an Indica-dominant hybrid (60:40) that provides a potent, whole-bodied state of serene bliss. Like the movie that shares its name, the effects of Godfather OG are unforgettable. This strain will have you question your existence and takes you on a euphoric trip as you are lifted into cerebral bliss. No more stress, no more worry.

Godfather OG marijuana seeds have potent Indica genes that include Granddaddy Purple and Kush blends, such as OG Kush Alpha OG and Bubba Kush. Growing this strain may change your perception of high-THC strains. It has an impressive THC level, which averages 25%, but the latest data showed some strains even reaching 34%, slightly behind 35%, the highest recorded THC level so far. This 2013 High Times Cannabis Cup winner is a marijuana strain with fat nugs that can reach up to 12 to 23 oz per plant.

Godfather OG plants are mold resistant and have a flowering time of 7 to 12 weeks.

When it comes to the aroma of this strain, Godfather OG provides a taste with a bitter spiciness undercut and hints of sweet fruit with a touch of sourness. Grape and pine flavors balance the pepper and musk. The complex aroma is reminiscent of standing in a wine orchard and will have you coming back for more!

Thanks to terpenes like myrcene, caryophyllene, limonene, and humulene, it's loaded with anti-inflammatory and mood-elevating properties. These properties go a long way in reducing the discomfort associated with joint pain, tension, body aches, and stress.

Show more