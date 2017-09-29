About this product

Fruity Kush Mixpack is like blissful waves all over and a fruit salad in the mouth. This combo pack contains three strains of feminized seeds with guaranteed results. The first strain is Banana Kush, a 60% Indica strain with super high levels of THC at 27%. Banana Kush is known for being fruity, delicious and a delight on the palate with an ability to stimulate creativity. The second in the pack is Mango Kush, a 65% Indica strain with THC levels of 16%. Mango Kush has a sweet taste and a happy upbeat vibe. The last strain in the pack is Blackberry Kush, an 80% Indica hybrid that can be used to combat depression, hypertension pain and stress.