Fruity Kush Mixpack is like blissful waves all over and a fruit salad in the mouth. This combo pack contains three strains of feminized seeds with guaranteed results. The first strain is Banana Kush, a 60% Indica strain with super high levels of THC at 27%. Banana Kush is known for being fruity, delicious and a delight on the palate with an ability to stimulate creativity. The second in the pack is Mango Kush, a 65% Indica strain with THC levels of 16%. Mango Kush has a sweet taste and a happy upbeat vibe. The last strain in the pack is Blackberry Kush, an 80% Indica hybrid that can be used to combat depression, hypertension pain and stress.
Fruity Widow effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
33% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
66% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
