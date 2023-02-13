Granddaddy Purple Autoflower is the perfect strain to relax and unwind after a long, hard day. This offspring of Granddaddy Purple and Hindu Kush strains offers lasting relaxation with a strong body high, so kick back, sink into your couch and kiss the worries of the day goodbye. If you love Indica strains, you are going to fall head over heels in love, as this badass grandpa is a 100% PURE Indica!

This strain is the perfect choice for new growers, those growing in a small space, or those who prefer more than one harvest each year, the Grand Daddy Purple grow cycle is very accommodating. Their beautiful purple buds develop as the plant matures and later form into red-tinted crystals. They don't have special light requirements to bloom, are ready to harvest in 10 to 14 weeks and deliver strong levels of THC up to 23%.

You will be pleasantly surprised by the average Granddaddy purple yield. In just eight weeks, you'll have short, bushy plants with up to 5 to 15 ounces per square yard, if cultivated properly.

Granddaddy Purple is known by marijuana enthusiasts to produce deep states of relaxation, blissful waves, and eventually a couchlock effect. Expect sweet flavors like berry and grape with a scent to match. Granddaddy Purple has been known to induce sleep to combat insomnia, induce appetite, bust stress, and alleviate pain from headaches, muscles, and joints.

Along with the relaxation, you'll experience calm elation, some euphoric giggles, and possibly even the munchies, so make sure to keep some snacks ready. Because of GDP's high THC count, its impact is long reaching and deeply felt by even the heaviest users!





Show more