Purple Kush seeds grow a potent cannabis strain that originated on the cannabis-loving West Coast. It is a pleasantly relaxing Indica strain that also delivers pure bliss. With up to 22% THC, this strain is nearly guaranteed to help anyone relax. If you want a marijuana strain that helps you relax and get some much-needed rest, Purple Kush is a fantastic choice. After smoking this cannabis, you'll simply drift off to sleep, and stay asleep all night long.

These seeds produce 100% Indica plants that can be grown indoors and outdoors in cooler climates. Purple Kush Auto is easy-to-grow and has a high resistance to pests and mold. This strain is perfect for completing a fast indoor grow. However, this autoflower doesn't produce very high yields due to the short growing cycle of 10 - 14 weeks. Auto Purple Kush grows best in a cool and dry climate. Ideal temperatures are between 68 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit.

The aroma of Purple Kush is pungent, yet sweet with bits of earthiness mixed in. Some say it smells like grapes if those grapes were dipped in spices. The flavor will invoke the aroma of sandalwood on your tongue, followed by grape-like sweetness. It's a tangy yet sweet experience that will mesmerize your tongue.

This strain has been known to be effective to help with insomnia and reduce the symptoms of muscle and joint pain. The happy high that this strain produces has also been effective in battling stress, as it really relaxes the user.

