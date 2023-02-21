The Purple Punch weed strain hails from the tropical island of Hawaii. Purple Punch is an 80/20 Indica dominant hybrid that was first bred by Supernova Gardens in Kauai, Hawaii. The plants produce buds that are prized for their delicious flavors, dynamic growth, and generous THC levels. With 20-25% THC and a CBD content of 1%, Purple Punch strain seeds offer a potent high.

Purple Punch is a cross of two popular strains, Granddaddy Purple and Larry OG and it really takes after its parents. This Indica-dominant hybrid settles into the mind and body with equal vigor to deliver a balanced cerebral and physical state.

Purple Punch has a deep purple color and forest green nugs. The sun-like pistils come in bright yellow, orange, and red shades. The massive nugs are dripping in a crystalline layer of frosty trichomes to complete the almost psychedelic appearance. They can be grown indoors, outdoors, or in a greenhouse. This photoperiod plant is happiest in a Mediterranean, humid climate. So make sure that the seeds get plenty of sunshine, humidity, and warmth for the best results. As it requires plenty of sunshine, make sure to set up adequate lighting when growing indoors. The plant reaches a height of roughly 60-70 inches when grown to its full potential. Indoor yields will reach around 16 oz per plant, depending on your growing conditions, with a flowering time of 7 to 9 weeks.

The flavor and fragrance of Purple Punch offer a sweet, fruity flavor with tart, bitter undercurrents. You'll detect notes of grape, berry, and even pineapple. Vanilla and pine give it that 'earthy' flavor, offering balanced woodiness, musk, and crisp citrus with a touch of natural sugars.

The strain is praised for its therapeutic and relaxing effects that soothe the body and mind. Purple Punch attacks anxiety, depression, and stress and sends the mind into a calm and peaceful state at the end of a long day. Unwanted and racing thoughts are put to rest. As your worries drift away, a gentle euphoria takes hold enabling you to focus and face your problems with a fresh perspective.





