Looking for an indica strand that taps into your adventurous side? Nothing says “high seas” like Moby Dick. This whale of a Cannabis strain is a sativa-dominant hybrid with energizing effects and a citrusy aroma and flavor. THC levels tend to lean toward the high side (ranging from 16% to 21%), but it's also known for its impressive yield. This plant grows big, and its autoflowering version is easier to grow. Moby Dick is a big plant, but it also delivers a big experience. Fans of Moby Dick love this strain for its high THC content which gives an energetic, cerebral, and talkative high. This is a very social strain that's great for getting high with friends or putting a little pep in your step before heading out. Moby Dick is very potent; you'll enjoy this strain best if you don't overdo it.
After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.