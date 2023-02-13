The Runtz strain has THC levels averaging between 19% and 29% and is a powerful blend of potency and flavor. The Runtz strain comes from various award-winning phenotypes. Named after the candy, its impressive genetics are a cross of Zkittlez and Gelato, (Gelato #33), that led to Runtz marijuana seeds. Runtz (aka Runtz OG) is a balanced hybrid with an almost 50/50 Indica Sativa split.

Runtz plants are breathtaking to look at, as they will have an array of vibrant hues and an exotic tropical appearance. The buds are compact and dense with royal purple, bright pink, emerald green, and lime shades. The seeds will flourish indoors, outdoors, or in a greenhouse, but they need more space than most genetics, as they can reach a height of around 4.5 feet (roughly 135cm). Kept indoors they have a short flowering time of 7 to 9 weeks, and yields will be between 16 oz per plant if you're growing conditions allow for it.

Runtz is sugary, and sweet, with soft hints of sour fruit and smooth, creamy earthiness. The inhale delivers a fruity hit of berries, grapes, and lemon. On the exhale, the sweetness settles into a soft, enjoyable buttery taste.

Runtz produces a powerful high. The rush of cerebral euphoria lasts hours, giving you joyful energy. You'll feel buzzed with positive vibes, more productive, creative, focused, and ready to take on the world.

