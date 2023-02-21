Tropicana Cookies tasted like paradise, with tasty fruity flavors, high THC content, and impressive terpene. This award-winning hybrid has THC levels ranging from 16% to 25%, with some strains even reaching 28%. Its 30/70 Sativa dominance promises a rejuvenating high that's perfect for wake-and-bake.

Tropicana Cookies was created by crossbreeding two legendary strains - Tangie and Girl Scout Cookies. Its genetics led to many similar strains, including Tropicanna Cookies, Tropicana Cookies F2, and MTN Trop.

Tropicana Cookies are Sativa-like in height but Indica-like in stature. In other words, their genetics lead to tall plants with bushy and dense foliage. They are easy to manage and make the perfect strain for new growers. Tropicana Cookies can be grown indoors, outdoors, and in a greenhouse. They enjoy a sunny, Mediterranean climate and grow well in soil, clay, and coco coir. The flowering of your Cannabis seeds begins around 4 to 8 weeks after vegetation. Indoors, it has a flowering time of 9 to 10 weeks, with yields of roughly 17 oz per plant, if cultivated properly.

Tropicana Cookies has a strong fruity flavor with an undercurrent of baked cookies thanks to its parent strains. The citrus notes of Tangie come through strong. Sweet citrus and sour tangerine flavors are complemented with touches of woody pine, spicy earth, and cookies.

When smoked a refreshing wave washes over you, energizing your mind and putting your body in a state of happy contentment. The cerebral high is a burst of energy, you'll become more social, talkative, and oh-so-giggly.



