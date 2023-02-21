Wedding Cake is known for its sweet taste and the harmony between the Indica and Sativa traits. If you want to chill but still remain sharp, Wedding Cake is a great choice.

Wedding Cake's parents are Cherry Pie and Girl Scout Cookies, hence its nickname Pink Cookies. Its delicious, cakey sweetness combined with some peppery, earthy tones are excellent at chilling you out and making you feel happy.

Wedding Cake autoflower plants aren't hard to grow. These convenient plants are resistant to pests, environmental problems, and common weed diseases, which makes them the perfect option for new growers. The plants tend to remain short and dense, like most autoflowering strains. It has the bushy traits of Indica despite its hybrid genetics. Indoors, Wedding Cake autoflower plants finish flowering in just 10 to 14 weeks. Expect plants to stay three feet or shorter. Yields average 5 to 6 ounces per square yard indoors or 12 to 15 ounces per plant outside when cultivated under the right circumstances.

Wedding Cake is excellent at chilling you out and making you feel happy. That leads to an experience that is not only fun and pleasant but also a comforting aspect for people dealing with stress, depression, or anxiety.

