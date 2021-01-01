About this product

Our iconic 1950's naughty girl Mary Jane sweetly smokes her blunt on the front of this classic. Design has a weathered feel to enhance the vintage style T-shirt.



ABOUT THE SHIRT:

The tri-blend fabric creates a vintage, fitted look. And extreme durability makes this t-shirt withstand repeated washings and still remain super comfortable.



• Tri-blend construction (50% polyester/25% combed ring-spun cotton/25% rayon)

• 40 singles thread weight

• Comfortable and durable

• Contemporary fit

• Lightweight and breathable fabric keeps you dry

• Tagless imprint inside collar