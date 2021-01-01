I Love Mary Jane
1950s Mary Jane - Vintage Style T-shirt
About this product
Our iconic 1950's naughty girl Mary Jane sweetly smokes her blunt on the front of this classic. Design has a weathered feel to enhance the vintage style T-shirt.
ABOUT THE SHIRT:
The tri-blend fabric creates a vintage, fitted look. And extreme durability makes this t-shirt withstand repeated washings and still remain super comfortable.
• Tri-blend construction (50% polyester/25% combed ring-spun cotton/25% rayon)
• 40 singles thread weight
• Comfortable and durable
• Contemporary fit
• Lightweight and breathable fabric keeps you dry
• Tagless imprint inside collar
