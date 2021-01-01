Loading…
Logo for the brand I Love Mary Jane

I Love Mary Jane

710 Oil Top - Snap Back Cap

About this product

Not sure what this is? Concentrate! Our stylish Snap Back hat with clean 710/Oil Cap design sports the 420 of the concentrate crowd.

The high-profile fit and a green undervisor make this cap a classic with an added pop of color.

• 100% cotton twill
• Structured
• Five panel
• High profile
• Green undervisor
• Sewn eyelets
• Snapback closure
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!