Bill #H.R.1227 was introduced in House 02/27/2017 and is sponsored by Rep. Garrett, Thomas A., Jr. [R-VA-5]. It's called "Ending Federal Marijuana Prohibition Act of 2017."



This bill amends the Controlled Substances Act to provide that the Act's regulatory controls and administrative, civil, and criminal penalties do not apply to with respect to marijuana. It removes marijuana and tetrahydrocannabinols from schedule I.



