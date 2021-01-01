About this product

CDXX is 420 in Roman Numerals. You know what they say . . . When in Rome!



ABOUT THE SWEATSHIRT:

Everyone needs a go-to, cozy sweatshirt to curl up in, so go for one that's soft, smooth, and stylish. It's also perfect for cooler evenings!



• 50% cotton/50% polyester

• Reduced pilling and softer air-jet spun yarn

• Double-lined hood

• 1x1 athletic rib knit cuffs and waistband with spandex

• Double-needle stitching throughout

• Front pouch pocket