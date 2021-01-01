I Love Mary Jane
'Ganja' in Japanese Kanji - 6-panel Cotton 'Dad' Cap
About this product
This hat features the Japanese Kanji caracters for 'Ganja'.
ABOUT THE HAT:
Perfect for anyone who appreciates comfy old school cool.
• 100% cotton chino twill
• Unstructured, low-profile
• 6 Panel 3 1/8' crown
• Permacurv visor - maintains its shape
• Adjustable self strap with hide-away side buckle
• Buckle closure with grommet
• Spot clean/hand wash
• Head Circumference - 20 1/2“ to 21 5/8“
ABOUT THE HAT:
Perfect for anyone who appreciates comfy old school cool.
• 100% cotton chino twill
• Unstructured, low-profile
• 6 Panel 3 1/8' crown
• Permacurv visor - maintains its shape
• Adjustable self strap with hide-away side buckle
• Buckle closure with grommet
• Spot clean/hand wash
• Head Circumference - 20 1/2“ to 21 5/8“
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!