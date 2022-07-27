About this product
This strain is intense enough to kick the butt of even the most hardcore pothead. If you up your dosage, even those who brag the largest tolerances are going to feel a deep relaxation and be put to the canvas. After enduring a long, crazy day, turn to this strain. A small dose is all you will need to help melt away the tension of the day.
Type
Mostly Indica
Yield Indoor
14 oz/m2
Yield Outdoor
18 - 21 oz/plant
THC
21%
CBD
0,2%
HEIGHT
30 inches
FLOWERING TIME
6-8 Weeks
FLOWERING STYLE
Feminized
HARVEST MONTH
September
MEDICAL
Insomnia Pain Stress
FLAVOR
Earthy Pungent Sour
GROWS
Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor
CLIMATE
Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean Cool/Cold
BEGINNER
Yes