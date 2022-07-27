A nearly 100% pure Indica strain, Afghan Kush gets quite tall through vegetation and has huge yields of highly resinous buds.

This strain is intense enough to kick the butt of even the most hardcore pothead. If you up your dosage, even those who brag the largest tolerances are going to feel a deep relaxation and be put to the canvas. After enduring a long, crazy day, turn to this strain. A small dose is all you will need to help melt away the tension of the day.



Type

Mostly Indica

Yield Indoor

14 oz/m2

Yield Outdoor

18 - 21 oz/plant

THC

21%

CBD

0,2%

HEIGHT

30 inches

FLOWERING TIME

6-8 Weeks

FLOWERING STYLE

Feminized

HARVEST MONTH

September

MEDICAL

Insomnia Pain Stress

FLAVOR

Earthy Pungent Sour

GROWS

Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor

CLIMATE

Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean Cool/Cold

BEGINNER

Yes