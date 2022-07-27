About this product
The burst of energy and psychedelics mixed with slight sedation is a combination that is hard to beat. This plant can produce buds with THC upward of 25%! Now, how about having some fun!
Type
Mostly Sativa
Yield Indoor
21 - 28 oz/m2
Yield Outdoor
35 - 53 oz/plant
THC
23%
CBD
0,4%
HEIGHT
236 inches
FLOWERING TIME
10-12 Weeks
FLOWERING STYLE
Feminized
HARVEST MONTH
October
EFFECTS
Euphoric Relaxed
FLAVOR
Earthy Spicy Tropical Woody
GROWS
Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor
CLIMATE
Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean
BEGINNER
No