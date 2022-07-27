Patchwork genetics produce a stimulating Sativa capable of skyrocketing thoughts and actions into the most spectacular of realms!

The burst of energy and psychedelics mixed with slight sedation is a combination that is hard to beat. This plant can produce buds with THC upward of 25%! Now, how about having some fun!



Type

Mostly Sativa

Yield Indoor

21 - 28 oz/m2

Yield Outdoor

35 - 53 oz/plant

THC

23%

CBD

0,4%

HEIGHT

236 inches

FLOWERING TIME

10-12 Weeks

FLOWERING STYLE

Feminized

HARVEST MONTH

October

EFFECTS

Euphoric Relaxed

FLAVOR

Earthy Spicy Tropical Woody

GROWS

Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor

CLIMATE

Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean

BEGINNER

No