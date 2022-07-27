About this product
GG4 is almost a statement in and of itself. The winner of numerous global and local cannabis competitions, including the High Times Jamaican Cannabis Cup, it is an indica tilted hybrid with incredible THC levels averaging twenty eight percent; one of the strongest strains out there.
Type
Mostly Indica
Yield Indoor
14 - 21 oz/m2
Yield Outdoor
18 oz/plant
THC
24%
CBD
0,7%
HEIGHT
39 - 79 inches
FLOWERING TIME
8-10 Weeks
FLOWERING STYLE
Feminized
HARVEST MONTH
October
MEDICAL
Inflammation Insomnia Muscle Spasms Nausea Pain Stress
EFFECTS
Euphoric Focused Hungry Relaxed Tingly
FLAVOR
Earthy Pungent Skunk
GROWS
Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor
CLIMATE
Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean
BEGINNER
No