A unique plant turning out bright green flowers that are glistening with resinous trichomes.

GG4 is almost a statement in and of itself. The winner of numerous global and local cannabis competitions, including the High Times Jamaican Cannabis Cup, it is an indica tilted hybrid with incredible THC levels averaging twenty eight percent; one of the strongest strains out there.



Type

Mostly Indica

Yield Indoor

14 - 21 oz/m2

Yield Outdoor

18 oz/plant

THC

24%

CBD

0,7%

HEIGHT

39 - 79 inches

FLOWERING TIME

8-10 Weeks

FLOWERING STYLE

Feminized

HARVEST MONTH

October

MEDICAL

Inflammation Insomnia Muscle Spasms Nausea Pain Stress

EFFECTS

Euphoric Focused Hungry Relaxed Tingly

FLAVOR

Earthy Pungent Skunk

GROWS

Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor

CLIMATE

Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean

BEGINNER

No