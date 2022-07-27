A strain as tasty and invigorating as a purple lemon!

Amnesia Purple is the mood-uplifting and relaxing union of Amnesia Lemon and Purple Kush. The 21% THC strength of this Indica-leaning strain delivers a one-two punch that first lands on the head before pounding down the limbs.

A delicious post-dinner dessert, its impressive trichome laden buds smell of fresh citrus and other fruity aromas. This marijuana flower is also the perfect companion in endeavors that require focus and creativity.



Type

Mostly Indica

Yield Indoor

18 oz/m2

Yield Outdoor

18 oz/plant

THC

21%

CBD

0,5%

HEIGHT

39 - 71 inches

FLOWERING TIME

8-10 Weeks

FLOWERING STYLE

Feminized

HARVEST MONTH

October

EFFECTS

Creative Euphoric Focused Relaxed

FLAVOR

Citrus Lemon Sweet

GROWS

Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor

CLIMATE

Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean

BEGINNER

No