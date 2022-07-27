About this product
Amnesia Purple is the mood-uplifting and relaxing union of Amnesia Lemon and Purple Kush. The 21% THC strength of this Indica-leaning strain delivers a one-two punch that first lands on the head before pounding down the limbs.
A delicious post-dinner dessert, its impressive trichome laden buds smell of fresh citrus and other fruity aromas. This marijuana flower is also the perfect companion in endeavors that require focus and creativity.
Type
Mostly Indica
Yield Indoor
18 oz/m2
Yield Outdoor
18 oz/plant
THC
21%
CBD
0,5%
HEIGHT
39 - 71 inches
FLOWERING TIME
8-10 Weeks
FLOWERING STYLE
Feminized
HARVEST MONTH
October
EFFECTS
Creative Euphoric Focused Relaxed
FLAVOR
Citrus Lemon Sweet
GROWS
Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor
CLIMATE
Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean
BEGINNER
No