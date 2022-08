This easy to grow autoflowering strain yields 350 โ€“ 400g indoors and is extremely potent. It brings on mental clarity and is generally smoked for wake-and-bake. Following a couple of more minutes, complete happiness will set in. It will leave you feeling delighted and more than likely result in an attack of the giggles.



Type

Hybrid

Yield Indoor

14 - 16 oz/m2

Yield Outdoor

11 oz/plant

THC

23%

CBD

0,6%

HEIGHT

31 - 59 inches

FLOWERING TIME

10-12 Weeks

FLOWERING STYLE

Autoflowering

HARVEST MONTH

All Year

MEDICAL

Pain Stress

EFFECTS

Energetic Euphoric Happy

FLAVOR

Citrus Earthy Lemon Sweet

GROWS

Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor

CLIMATE

Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean

BEGINNER

No