The biggest buds you’ve ever laid eyes on, coupled with a heavenly stone. This strain is the result of Critical Mass and Big Bud interbreeding, with a dash of Ruderalis thrown in. An Indica-dominant hybrid, it produces exquisite relaxation that melts into a heavy stone.



Type

Mostly Indica

Yield Indoor

12 oz/m2

Yield Outdoor

11 oz/plant

THC

25%

CBD

0,7%

HEIGHT

24 - 47 inches

FLOWERING TIME

10-12 Weeks

FLOWERING STYLE

Autoflowering

HARVEST MONTH

All Year

MEDICAL

Anxiety Insomnia Pain Stress

EFFECTS

Calming Happy Sedative

FLAVOR

Earthy Sweet Woody

GROWS

Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor

CLIMATE

Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean

BEGINNER

Yes