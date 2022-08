Clear your schedule for the biggest and baddest nuggets you will ever encounter. With a name like Critical x GG4 Autoflower, you can expect a powerful barrage of effects. As a balanced Indica-Sativa hybrid, it has a one-two punch. At first, it induces an uplifting and energetic buzz, thanks to its Sativa heritage.



Type

Hybrid

Yield Indoor

16 - 18 oz/m2

Yield Outdoor

4 - 7 oz/plant

THC

22%

CBD

1%

HEIGHT

35 - 47 inches

FLOWERING TIME

8-10 Weeks

FLOWERING STYLE

Autoflowering

HARVEST MONTH

All Year

MEDICAL

Anxiety Migranes Stress

EFFECTS

Euphoric Happy Relaxed

FLAVOR

Citrus Coffee Diesel Sweet Woody

GROWS

Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor

CLIMATE

Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean

BEGINNER

Yes