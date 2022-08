Rumor has it, a top-secret Mississippi lab engineered the genetics for G13, and now the super strain is easier to grow with the addition of auto flowering Ruderalis genetics!



Type

Mostly Indica

Yield Indoor

21 oz/m2

Yield Outdoor

35 oz/plant

THC

23%

CBD

0,7%

HEIGHT

31 - 47 inches

FLOWERING TIME

10-12 Weeks

FLOWERING STYLE

Autoflowering

HARVEST MONTH

All Year

MEDICAL

Anxiety Depression Insomnia Pain Stress

EFFECTS

Happy Relaxed Talkative

FLAVOR

Berry Earthy Mint Pungent Skunk Sweet Woody

GROWS

Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor

CLIMATE

Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean

BEGINNER

No