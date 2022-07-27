About this product
You will feel like you have been glued, there by its super muscle-relaxing effects. When you wake up in the morning, you will find more spring in your step from the excellent sleep you had.
Type
Hybrid
Yield Indoor
14 - 21 oz/m2
Yield Outdoor
2 - 11 oz/plant
THC
24%
CBD
0,7%
HEIGHT
35 inches
FLOWERING TIME
8-10 Weeks
FLOWERING STYLE
Autoflowering
HARVEST MONTH
All Year
MEDICAL
Arthritis Cramps Migranes Muscle Spasms Nausea Pain
EFFECTS
Calming Euphoric Relaxed Uplifted
FLAVOR
Citrus Diesel Lemon Pine Sour Woody
GROWS
Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor
CLIMATE
Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean
BEGINNER
No