Also knows as “Original Glue”, this powerful hybrid strain is created through crossing the infamous Chem’s Sister x Sour Dubb x Chocolate Diesel strains.



You will feel like you have been glued, there by its super muscle-relaxing effects. When you wake up in the morning, you will find more spring in your step from the excellent sleep you had.



Type

Hybrid

Yield Indoor

14 - 21 oz/m2

Yield Outdoor

2 - 11 oz/plant

THC

24%

CBD

0,7%

HEIGHT

35 inches

FLOWERING TIME

8-10 Weeks

FLOWERING STYLE

Autoflowering

HARVEST MONTH

All Year

MEDICAL

Arthritis Cramps Migranes Muscle Spasms Nausea Pain

EFFECTS

Calming Euphoric Relaxed Uplifted

FLAVOR

Citrus Diesel Lemon Pine Sour Woody

GROWS

Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor

CLIMATE

Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean

BEGINNER

No