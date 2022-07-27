Recreational users all around the world love Northern Lights because it is perfect for destressing after a long and tiring day.

With just a couple of puffs, it delivers intense relaxation. It obliterates negative thoughts and mental fatigue and steadily lifts your mood until you feel serenely euphoric.

You might get a psychedelic kick, but this is usually mild and will only make your surroundings seem dreamy and normal activities more enjoyable.



Type

Mostly Indica

Yield Indoor

16 - 19 oz/m2

Yield Outdoor

3 - 7 oz/plant

THC

22%

CBD

0,6%

HEIGHT

24 - 35 inches

FLOWERING TIME

8-10 Weeks

FLOWERING STYLE

Autoflowering

HARVEST MONTH

All Year

MEDICAL

Anxiety Depression Pain Stress

FLAVOR

Earthy Pine Spicy Sweet

GROWS

Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor

CLIMATE

Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean

BEGINNER

Yes