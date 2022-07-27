About this product
With just a couple of puffs, it delivers intense relaxation. It obliterates negative thoughts and mental fatigue and steadily lifts your mood until you feel serenely euphoric.
You might get a psychedelic kick, but this is usually mild and will only make your surroundings seem dreamy and normal activities more enjoyable.
Type
Mostly Indica
Yield Indoor
16 - 19 oz/m2
Yield Outdoor
3 - 7 oz/plant
THC
22%
CBD
0,6%
HEIGHT
24 - 35 inches
FLOWERING TIME
8-10 Weeks
FLOWERING STYLE
Autoflowering
HARVEST MONTH
All Year
MEDICAL
Anxiety Depression Pain Stress
FLAVOR
Earthy Pine Spicy Sweet
GROWS
Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor
CLIMATE
Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean
BEGINNER
Yes