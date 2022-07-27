About this product
Guaranteed to supercharge your day and not gum up your tank, this 60:40 sativa to indica hybrid strain is believed to originate from Chemdawg 91 and Super Skunk, however, this remains unconfirmed. The rumor mill goes on to report that the strain originated in NYC known simply as Diesel.
Type
Hybrid
Yield Indoor
11 oz/m2
Yield Outdoor
12 oz/plant
THC
23%
CBD
0,7%
HEIGHT
30 - 39 inches
FLOWERING TIME
8-10 Weeks
FLOWERING STYLE
Autoflowering
HARVEST MONTH
All Year
MEDICAL
Anxiety Depression Fatigue Inflammation Migranes Nausea Pain Stress
EFFECTS
Energetic Euphoric
FLAVOR
Diesel Earthy Lemon Pungent Sour Sweet
GROWS
Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor
CLIMATE
Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean
BEGINNER
No