When smoking it, expect to me met with an uplifting and racy head high.

Guaranteed to supercharge your day and not gum up your tank, this 60:40 sativa to indica hybrid strain is believed to originate from Chemdawg 91 and Super Skunk, however, this remains unconfirmed. The rumor mill goes on to report that the strain originated in NYC known simply as Diesel.



Type

Hybrid

Yield Indoor

11 oz/m2

Yield Outdoor

12 oz/plant

THC

23%

CBD

0,7%

HEIGHT

30 - 39 inches

FLOWERING TIME

8-10 Weeks

FLOWERING STYLE

Autoflowering

HARVEST MONTH

All Year

MEDICAL

Anxiety Depression Fatigue Inflammation Migranes Nausea Pain Stress

EFFECTS

Energetic Euphoric

FLAVOR

Diesel Earthy Lemon Pungent Sour Sweet

GROWS

Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor

CLIMATE

Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean

BEGINNER

No