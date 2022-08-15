This awesome bud took home the Best Indica award from the 2015 Cannabis Cup. A blend of the delicious grape and apple flavored Zkittles and the Auto Fruit strain with hints of cheese, this is a tasty option that offers a powerful but relaxing mind and body high.



Dominant Origins & Notables



The Auto Zkittles Fem strain is the autoflowering version of the award winning favorite Zkittles. This awesome bud took home the Best Indica award from the 2015 Cannabis Cup. A blend of the delicious grape and apple flavored Zkittles and the Auto Fruit strain with hints of cheese, this is a tasty option that offers a powerful but relaxing mind and body high. Compared to a lot of strains on the market these days, the THC levels are moderate at 15-20% making it a gentler stone. The uplifting and soothing effects benefit recreational users greatly and can provide relief for a variety of health concerns as well. These seeds are a treat for the grower as well, as they are naturally sturdier than their regular variant. They flower automatically under almost any light conditions making them easy to cultivate while still providing a hefty yield!



Growing



The Auto Zkittles Fem strain seeds are a joy to cultivate. Their simple cultivation requirements, compliments of their autoflowering genetics, make this a suitable strain for beginner and veteran growers alike. These plants stay small, reaching only 2 or 3 feet, making them great for indoor growing and discreet garden growing. Despite their modest height, they have sprawling, broad leaves and an abundance of dense buds.



The beautiful greens and purples of these plants become masked with thick frosty crystals closer to harvest making this plant a good choice for resin extraction as well.



From seed to harvest only takes 8 to 10 weeks, which is the flowering time alone for some strains. The quick turnaround is only one of the many benefits of growing this bud. They thrive without training and can be successfully grown indoors or outdoors. Plus, they provide a hefty yield! There are a few things to consider for the optimal health of these bad gals though. They require more than the typical amount of water and nutrients to reach their full potential. They also get to be quite bushy, so making sure to trim away some of the bulk to allow for adequate light exposure and air flow will do wonders for them too. These happen to be exceptionally stinky plants, so make sure to have good ventilation as well!



Flowering Time



These beautiful plants with their dark green fan leaves and white trichome duster sugar leaves go from seed to harvest in a measly 8-10 weeks!



Indoor



Opting to grow indoors is wise if you live in a more moderate or cool environment. These plants will do best in 20-26 degrees Celsius and a relative humidity level of 40-50%. One of the best parts of indoor growing is you can manipulate all the variants to support the plant towards an optimal yield. Providing 18-24 hours of light exposure will help these plants boom! Employing a Sea of Green set up, where you pack in several plants and force them to flower together early, will give you the best results. If these minimal measures are taken, you can expect to harvest 300-500 grams of flowers per square meter.



Outdoor



The genetics of this strain lead to it being a strain that will prosper outdoors. It will do best in balmy environments, such as the Mediterranean, California, Southern Europe and Australia. However, it can thrive in the northern hemisphere as well if you plant in the Spring months. Thanks to the short life span, you can plant in May and harvest as early as July without having to worry about the fall cold snaps affecting the health of your babies. You can even have enough for two batches!



The small size of these plants makes them a suitable option for balcony growing or hiding amongst other plants in a garden plot. Most places require you to keep your plants out of the public eye, so the small and mighty Auto Zkittles Fem strain is a great choice.



Flavors



This strain is among the most flavorful. The thick smoke rolls around the tongue delighting the palette with tropical berry sweetness. The citrusy notes, most resemblant of grapefruit cuts the sweet just enough to offer a balanced aftertaste. The candy-esque sweetness and this strain’s sedative qualities make this a perfect strain for dessert!