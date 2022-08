Bruce Banner, but faster. Get high on your favorite strain with less fuss and more fun! Because it contains a soaring THC level and less than 1% CBD, it produces a powerful high. Still, it does not mean you will be too out of it to enjoy it.



Type

Mostly Sativa

Yield Indoor

16 - 21 oz/m2

Yield Outdoor

23 oz/plant

THC

29%

CBD

1%

HEIGHT

47 inches

FLOWERING TIME

6-8 Weeks

FLOWERING STYLE

Fast Flowering

HARVEST MONTH

September

MEDICAL

Anxiety Arthritis Depression Insomnia Migranes Pain Stress

EFFECTS

Relaxed Sleepy Uplifted

FLAVOR

Berry Diesel Flowery Strawberry Sweet

GROWS

Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor

CLIMATE

Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean

BEGINNER

No