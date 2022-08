Who doesn’t love cookies? This one isn’t for kids despite its name, Girl Scout Cookies. If you’re an experienced cannabis smoker then you know the name or are familiar with its moniker, GSC. If you are just starting your cannabis journey then you’ll never forget your first time sampling this premium bud.



Type

Mostly Indica

Yield Indoor

14 - 18 oz/m2

Yield Outdoor

14 - 18 oz/plant

THC

24%

CBD

0,7%

HEIGHT

39 - 71 inches

FLOWERING TIME

8-10 Weeks

FLOWERING STYLE

Feminized

HARVEST MONTH

September

MEDICAL

Anxiety Depression Inflammation Insomnia Pain

EFFECTS

Giggly Relaxed Sedative

FLAVOR

Chocolate Earthy Mint Nutty Pepper Sweet Vanilla

GROWS

Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor

CLIMATE

Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean

BEGINNER

Yes